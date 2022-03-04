An Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly held a gun to his living in girlfriend’s head because he was upset over her receiving phone calls for job offers.

According to WTAP, Brandon Bruce and his girlfriend were arguing and Bruce allegedly grabbed her by the face, hit her, and kicked her. Bruce’s girlfriend threatened to call the police and that’s when Bruce allegedly grabbed a gun.

The woman told police that Bruce ‘cocked’ the gun and held it up to her head and that’s when Bruce reportedly said ‘do it’

The woman was allegedly told to leave and was picked up by her mom.

Officials arrived on the scene and the fight was caught on camera by security footage.

Bruce was arrested and taken to Washington County Jail where he is charged with aggravated menacing, two counts of domestic violence, and having weapons under disability.