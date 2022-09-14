A Steubenville, Ohio, man was charged and arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a nurse at Weirton Medical Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man, Ricky D. Barnett, 54, who was being treated at the hospital, was charged with assault.

Court records show a nurse responded to a patient alert in Barnett’s room, where Barnett was lying in bed with blood nearby.

The nurse said she needed to check Barnett, and he allegedly agreed, but when she lifted the blanket, Barnett became angry and left the room.

The nurse then went after Barnett and found him near the fire exit; as she approached, Barnett allegedly took a knife out of his pocket and held it near her neck, and verbally threatened her.

Another nurse intervened and asked Barnett to let the nurse go, he did, and got onto an elevator.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Barnett lying face down on the grass near the hospital property. Officials say he was trying to hide.