(WTRF) A Wellsville, Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 40-year-old Charles Jule Suter in February of this year.

Officials confirmed that Harley A. Gill, 28, entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder.

In February, Gill and Ster had a dispute over a girlfriend. Gill left the home but returned to Suter’s home and fired a round at the door and then shot Suter when he came to the door.

That plea would normally give a person a sentence of 10 to 40 years in jail but officials say Gill was getting the ‘three strike’ penalty because there’s a provision that allows those convicted of the crime to be sentenced to life if they have been convicted of at least two other felonies.

Gill was previously charged with f possession of a chemical used in manufacturing a controlled substance in Columbiana County and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamines, with intent to deliver.