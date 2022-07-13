An Ohio man died after a barge struck a boat in West Virrginia

Jackie Jones, 80, of Lancaster, Ohio, was on a boat on a river between Washington, WV and Little Hocking when one of two boats was having issues with the motor.

One of the boats was towing the oher boat during a thunderstorm and thats when a barge struck one of the boats.

Christopher Lester, with the District 6 office of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said the thunderstorm caused a visability issue.

Lester said people went into the water after the barge struck the boat and everyone had a life jacket.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.