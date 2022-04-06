WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Dallas Michael Acoff, 33, of Euclid, Ohio, was indicted on April 5 on several counts of drug charges.

He was indicted on one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.”

Acoff is accused of selling cocaine, cocaine base, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in February 2022 in Ohio County.

Acoff faces at least one year and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000 for the distribution near a protected location charge and faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 each of the remaining charges.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.