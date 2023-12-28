UPDATE: (9:53 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023) – A 38-year old man has been charged after a deadly shooting overnight in Charleston.

According to a criminal complaint, Dominick Gray from Columbus, Ohio was arrested. He allegedly confessed to shooting the victim, identified as Beverly Hensley, 34, who was found dead with several gunshot wounds.

Officers also located Hensley’s 9-month-old daughter on the scene with a grazing wound to the chest and left thumb areas. She was transported to a hospital to be treated.

The City of Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

UPDATE: (9:19 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023) – Charleston police tell us the suspect of this homicide investigation is in custody. Dominick Curtis Gray is in custody.

CHARELESTON, WV. (WOWK) – A late-night shooting is currently under investigation in Charleston.

This happened Tuesday on Lippert Street just after 11:30 p.m.

According to dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital following the incident. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Our crews on the scene report seeing a stretcher with a body bag being pulled out of the home.

No word on if a suspect has been placed into custody.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.