COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Lower Salem, Ohio, man pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to crimes related to exploiting minor victims in Ohio and the Philippines.

According to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker, James A. Sabolick, 58, admitted to bringing a minor from West Virginia to his hunting cabin in Washington County to engage in illicit sex acts.

Sabolick also admitted to sending money to Filipino women for their basic living expenses in exchange for child sexual abuse material.

Sabolick pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually exploiting a minor and one count of possessing child pornography.

As part of his plea, the parties involved in his case have recommended a sentence of 25 years in prison.

“This case shows that we are dedicated to working across all levels of law enforcement to hold people accountable for their crimes, no matter where they exploit their victims,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “Our priority is putting perpetrators like Sabolick behind bars for significant periods of time so that they can no longer prey on the vulnerable.”

“Our law enforcement priority will always be to protect the most vulnerable, especially children in our communities,” said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar. “Our laws also protect children in other countries from Americans looking to sexually exploit them. HSI special agents will continue to leverage our international footprint to hold those violators accountable.”

“This predator fed his sick desires at the expense of vulnerable children,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Excellent work by our human trafficking task forces and federal partners to end his evil exploitation.”

According to court documents, on July 24, 2021, Marietta police officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that Sabolick was driving.

Sabolick told officers he was alone while attempting to conceal a minor female, who officers discovered in the back seat.

Further investigation conducted by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Sabolick had driven the minor from West Virginia to a cabin near his residence in Washington County to engage in various sex acts with the minor.

Officials say some of the sex acts involved abuse, such as needle pokes, lighter burns, restraints, strangulation, and urination.

Items recovered from Sabolick’s hunting cabin and vehicle included panty hose, lubricant, and a box of t-pins. Sabolick photographed the minor victim during the sexual abuse.

Court documents detail that Sabolick had met the minor victim when she was approximately 13 or 14 years old. Sabolick possessed several communications and nude images of the minor victim on his phone.

An additional forensic review of Sabolick’s electronics and social media accounts revealed he had communicated with Filipino women he knew through prior trips to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014. In recovered Facebook chats, the women requested money from Sabolick for basic living expenses like food, utility bills, tuition, etc. In exchange, Sabolick requested sexually explicit images of their minor children and offered to send them money for the child sexual abuse material.

It was reported in December 2020 that Sabolick sent money to a Filipino woman for images of her daughter’s genitalia. Financial records from Paypal, Western Union, Xoom, and Moneygram all revealed numerous transactions to the Philippines totaling more than $1,000, including to the Filipino women identified in the investigation on the same days that Sabolick was requesting child pornography from them.

