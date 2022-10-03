An Ohio man was arrested after police say he was the source of the supply in the Brooke and Hancock Counties.

The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force completed an investigation that led to the arrest of several subjects who were not named, including William ‘Unc’ Maddox from Akron, Ohio for possession with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance.

Officials say they seized one pound of crystal meth with a street value of $70,000.

Maddox is being held in the Northern Regional Jail.