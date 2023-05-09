PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man that escaped a justice center in Scioto County was taken into custody by law enforcement Tuesday morning in West Virginia.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, police officers in Parkersburg took escaped inmate Eric Parkins, 42, into custody just before 7:30 a.m. Parkins escaped from STAR Community Justice Center on Saturday evening and was on the loose for more than 48 hours before being re-taken into custody.

Another inmate, 45-year-old Timothy Moore, escaped on Saturday evening but was taken into custody shortly after by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Moore and Parkins were housed in the correctional facility for drug related charges.

Additionally, Parkins has charges that include battery of a police officer, obstructing an officer with injury, fugitive from justice, assault, protection order violation, felony stalking, and manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the STAR center serves as an alternative to prison with the purpose of rehabilitating non-violent, felony offenders.