UPDATE: DECEMBER 8, 2023 12:00 P.M.

The missing woman has been found and is safe.

———————————————————————————————————-

A local Ohio Valley woman has been reported missing.

Officials say a woman, no name given, has walked away from her residence.

The woman is wearing a tan shirt with flowers on it and blue jean capris and has no shoes on.

Officials say she has dementia.

If you see this woman, contact 911 or the Paden City Police Department at (304) 337-2281