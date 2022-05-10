West Virginia troopers say they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Country Inns and Suites.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a shooting on Harper road and found two victims with gunshot wounds on the third floor.

One person was dead on at scene and another was transported to a local hospital.

Troopers say the victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).

No other information has been provided at this time