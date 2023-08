One person was injured after a rock-jumping incident at a lake in West Virginia.

Officials say they responded to a traumatic injury call at Pirates Cove on the lake in Summersville.

A dive team rescue boat responded.

According to the Summersville Fire Department, this is the 4th rock-jumping incident at the lake this year.

No other details were given at this time.

Recently, Summersville Lake became the 36th state park in West Virginia.