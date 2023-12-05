It’s been over a year since Gretchen Fleming went missing

Gretchen Fleming, 28, of Vienna, West Virginia was allegedly last seen at the My Way Lounge Dec. 3, 2022.

The family of Fleming reported Gretchen missing on Dec. 12, 2022.

Fleming’s purse and phone were found at the My Way bar but investigators say they don’t have enough evidence to lead to an arrest.

There is currently a $100,00 reward that would lead to the to the arrest of anyone involved and the location and return of Gretchen.

Flemming is 5’1, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Feming’s case has been featured on Dateline and on the TV show called Disappeared.

Anyone with information should call the Parkersburg Police Department at 304-424-8444.