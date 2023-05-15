A Pearl Harbor sailor from West Virginia is finally returning home to be buried in the Mountain State.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Donald McCloud, from Monaville, West Virginia, who died during the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor, was buried at 1 p.m. on Monday in the McCloud Family Cemetery at East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek in Mingo County, West Virginia.

McCloud was from Monaville, West Virginia, and enlisted in the military on April 12, 1938.

McCloud was a Fire Controlman 2nd Class (FC2) with his duty station being the USS Oklahoma.

Members of the Seaman Branch, Fire Controlmen inspected, maintained and repaired fire control instruments. They operated rangefinders and optical fire control equipment, as well as repaired electrical firing circuits. They also manned fire control stations in action.

McCloud was awarded and decorated with the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon

Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp), Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star), World War II Victory Medal and the American Campaign Medal.

McCloud was listed as lost on December 7, 1941.