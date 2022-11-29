A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods.

The service move into West Virginia comes on the heels of the company’s expansion into the commonwealth of Virginia earlier this year, where it added three LTL service centers in Roanoke, Richmond and Manassas.

The company says the strategic location of the Roanoke facility, combined with its Service Centers in Pittsburgh and Hagerstown, allow Pyle to provide a broader range of coverage and operational efficiency to its customers.

Pyle says they are bringing its service commitment to customers by expanding access to key areas and clients across the state. Adding West Virginia to Pyle’s roster completes its Northeast/Mid-Atlantic core footprint.

“We are thrilled to expand our direct service coverage and industry-leading expertise into West Virginia,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “Adding West Virginia to our network allows us to build stronger relationships with our customers and positions us to continue offering exceptional service to the entire Northeast.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit their website here