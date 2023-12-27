Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a Wheeling, West Virginia man that is wanted for an aggravated assault in a domestic incident.

State Police say the incident happened in 2022.

Paul Millar Loughner, Jr., 49, with the last location being Wheeling, West Virginia, is believed to traveling from out of state.

Loughner is a white male, 5’11 and 180 pounds.

Loughner is believed to be driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck bearing Texas registration 327552G, with a white seal tank on the back.

Anyone coming into contact with Loughner should exercise extreme caution. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Derry, PSP, Kiki Valley Station, at (724) 697-5780 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477)