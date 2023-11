The tiniest of West Virginians got into the Halloween spirit on Tuesday, with kids at WVU Medicine Children’s NICU and the Newborn Nursery wearing some cut costumes and outfits.

WVU Medicine Children’s said some of the staff even made the costumes and outfits for the little ones.

The costumes consisted of Woody, Snow White, and Winnie-the-Pooh.

See the adorable costumes in the gallery above. The photos are all courtesy of WVU Medicine Children’s