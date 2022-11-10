Pittsburgh Steeler running back Najee Harris is planning on giving away turkeys in West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chaffin Luhana LLP, The Chaffin Luhana Foundation, Harris along with his foundation, Da’ Bigger Picture, are making a campaign to fight food insecurity this holiday season.

Harris will be at Tomlinson Run State Park, at the pool parking lot, on Wednesday, November 16 in New Cumberland, West Virginia in Hancock County.

Families must reserve a turkey ahead of time as supplies are limited.

“Though the COVID-19 pandemic has receded,” said Eric Chaffin, Founding Partner, “the struggle hasn’t ended for many families in our area. We feel privileged to make this small contribution during what should be a happy time during the holiday season. Anyone who needs a helping hand is more than welcome to reserve a turkey on our website.”

To register for a turkey, click here.