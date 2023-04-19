CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Geocaching is an activity where players use a GPS to find containers called geocaches or caches.
According to National Geographic, geocaching started in Oregon in 2000, called geostashing, as a way to bring new technology into letterboxing. Letterboxing is just like geocaching but without using modern technology.
Here are some places in West Virginia parks you can go geocaching:
Audra State Park
- Address: 8397 Audra Park Rd., Buckhannon
Babcock State Park
- Address: 486 Babcock Rd., Clifftop
Beartown State Park
- Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton
Beech Fork State Park
- Address: 5601 Long Branch Rd., Barboursville
Blackwater Falls State Park
- Address: 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd., Davis
Cacapon Resort State Park
- Address: 818 Cacapon Lodge Dr., Berkeley Springs
Camp Creek State Park and Forest
- Address: 2390 Camp Creek Rd., Camp Creek
Canaan Valley Resort State Park
- Address: 230 Main Lodge Rd., Davis
Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park
- Address: 1194 Carnifex Ferry Rd., Summersville
Cass Scenic Railroad State Park
- Address: 12363 Cass Rd., Cass
Cathedral State Park
- Address: 12 Cathedral Park Dr., Aurora
Cedar Creek State Park
- Address: 2947 Cedar Creek Rd., Glenville
Chief Logan State Park
- Address: 1000 Conference Center Dr., Logan
Coopers Rock State Forest
- Address: 61 County Line Dr., Bruceton Mills
Fairfax Stone State Park
- Address: 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd., Davis
Holly River State Park
- Address: 680 State Park Rd., Hacker Valley
Kanawha State Forest
- Address: 4500 Kanawha State Forest Dr., Charleston
Kumbrabow State Forest
- Address: 219/16 Kumbrabow Rd., Huttonsville
Lost River State Park
- Address: 321 Park Dr., Mathias
Moncove Lake State Park
- Address: 695 Moncove Lake Access Rd., Gap Mills
North Bend Rail Trail
- Address: 202 North Bend Park Rd., Cairo
North Bend State Park
- Address: 202 North Bend Park Rd., Cairo
Pinnacle Rock State Park
- Address: 6407 Coal Heritage Rd., Bramwell
Tomlinson Run State Park
- Address: 84 Osage Rd., New Manchester
Tu-Endie-Wei State Park
- Address: #1 Main St., Point Pleasant
Twin Falls Resort State Park
- Address: Rte. 97, Mullens
Tygart Lake State Park
- Address: 1240 Paul E. Malone Rd., Grafton
Valley Falls State Park
- Address: 720 Valley Falls Rd., Fairmont
Watoga State Park
- Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd., Marlinton
Watters Smith Memorial State Park
- Address: 831 RR 3, Duck Creek Rd., Lost Creek