WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Summers County 911 center received a call from an unknown male subject who reported that bombs had been placed at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV, and at the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston, WV.

The caller advised the bombs would detonate at 4 p.m.

Members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, K9 units, and members of the WVSP Explosive Ordinance Team responded to both locations to assist with evacuations and searches.

No explosive devices were located.

Troopers from the Hinton, Union, Madison Detachments, and the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Unit developed information through multiple search warrants and digital information tracing and were able to identify a cellular phone owned by Joseph Toler 62 of Danville, WV.

The information obtained led to a final search executed at Mr. Toler’s residence in the Danville area of Boone County on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Joseph Toler, was arrested on warrants obtained in Monroe County for three counts of Terroristic Threats and three counts of False Reporting an Emergency Incident.

Mr. Toler is currently being held at the South-Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.