WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Handcock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened on June 21, on Kings Creek Road, Weirton, WV.

Police responded to the shooting that occurred between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

The Handcock County Sheriff’s Office is asking any residents of Kings Creek Rd and the surrounding areas that have security cameras to please contact them at (304) 564-3911 and ask to speak to a detective.

If anybody has any information in regard to the shooting you can also call the number or if you wish to remain anonymous you can text your tip to 847411.

