MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) -Moundsville police have released the name of the person who got struck by a vehicle in Marshall County.

Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County

The man is 63-year-old Harold Franklin Williams

Williams was struck by a vehicle on First Street and Jefferson Avenue on Thursday.

Williams is currently still in critical condition.

