WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Wood County man was arrested on during a routine traffic stop.

While patrolling the 17000 block of State Route 7, officials say Warren Township Deputy Gainer observed a vehicle with a West Virginia registration traveling 15 to 20 mph under the posted speed limit of 60 mph for several miles.

Deputy Gainer initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle slowed and pulled to the left side of the roadway, but was still in traffic. Officials say Gainer detected a strong smell of marijuana upon contact with the male driver, Dakota Wayne McCune. Gainer allegedly instructed McCune to pull the vehicle to the right side of the roadway.

According to officials, McCune told the deputy that he was traveling home from his friend’s house to his residence in West Virginia. The smell of marijuana continued to come from inside of the vehicle, according to the deputy. McCune allegedly said that he had smoked marijuana prior to getting in the vehicle, and felt he was fine to drive home.

Deputy Gainer states in the report that McCune’s eyes appeared to be glassy, and bloodshot and that his pupils were dilated. McCune was allegedly asked to exit the vehicle and perform multiple standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed.

McCune was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.