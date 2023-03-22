DUNBAR, W.Va.– Monday March 20 officials responded to a possible child abduction of an 11-year-female by a registered sex offender.

The press release states that the reported victim was seen leaving a residence with a male and female.

The victim and suspects were located a short time later in the area of 17th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia. The suspects, identified as David McCallister, 20 of Charleston and Jada MCcallister, 18 of Dunbar, were charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Against The State, Child Neglect, with Risk of Bodily Injury, and Abducting a Child Near a School under 16 years old.

David McCallister is a registered sex offender for a previous conviction of sexual abuse of a 7-year-old. The victim in this instance did not sustain any injuries. This investigation remains active and ongoing.