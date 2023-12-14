Pornhub has released their 2023 year in review, which is the 10th anniversary of Pornhub’s Year in Review Insights and the top searches for Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania are in

Pornhub released each stat’s most search term when compared to all the other states and West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania all have three different search terms then any other state.

Ohio’s most search term on Pornhub is “small ****.”

West Virginia’s most search term on Pornhub is “nip slip.”

Pennsylvania’s most search term on Pornhub is “big boobies.”

Compared to 2022, Ohio’s most search term was “PMV” West Virginia’s was “Trans,” and Pennsylvania was “hairy *****”

Regarding the most searched term in 2023 on Pornhub, lesbian

You can see a full breakdown of the insights here.