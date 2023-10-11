The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.725 billion ($756 million cash value), the second largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history.

“We are witnessing the second largest jackpot in both Powerball and U.S. lottery history to add to what has been a very exciting time for national draw games,” Director John Myers said. “But we do want to encourage all players to play responsibly. We have a still-to-be-claimed $50,000 winner from Saturday, so please check your tickets.”

The jackpot currently ranks as the second largest in Powerball history, also. There have been four billion-dollar jackpots over the last year dating back to November 7, 2022 with the largest jackpot in history at $2.04 billion.

The drawing will be the 36th in the current jackpot run, with the jackpot last being hit in July with a billion-dollar jackpot in California. The record for consecutive runs is 41.

Monday’s drawing featured a prize winner of $2 million, and another four million-dollar winners with nearly 130 prizes of $50,000 to $150,000. A winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in West Virginia at One Stop on Maccorkle Avenue in Saint Albans from Saturday’s drawing.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.