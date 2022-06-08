During a bill signing event at the White House, President Joe Biden joked about Senator Joe Manchin’s hair.

The President joked that was so focused on Manchin’s presence that he missed the other senators in the room. He also said he wanted Manchin’s hair.

‘Where’s everybody? There you go. Okay. Yeah, four right across you. Okay. I need glasses. I only — when I look out, the only thing I see is Joe Manchin. Hey Joe how are you? God I wish I had Joe’s hair. (laughs) all kidding aside, all friends,’ said President BIden

Manchin has been an elusive ally for the President, despite both being part of the same party.