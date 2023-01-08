CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) took in a litter of puppies that survived a Tennessee house fire and have parvo. Once the pups’ illness was discovered, the rural Tennessee shelter they were initially taken to could not care for them.

Originally four puppies were supposed to come to Charleston’s shelter, the KCHA said. However, a storm hit the region, and the entire shelter flooded while officials were making an animal transport plan.

(Photo courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association)

The KCHA said the Tennessee floodwaters cross-contaminated the parvo puppies’ living areas with other shelter dogs’ kennels. The mass spread of highly-contagious parvo meant the Tennessee shelter had to ask the KCHA to instead take in 17 puppies.

The KCHA said staff were originally unsure if they could take in the 17 pups, but with hard work and preparation, they made it possible.

“We scrambled. We hesitated — could we do it? Could we take 17 parvo patients? But when it’s a matter of saving lives, we do our best to find a way!” The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

The KCHA said its team worked overnight to prepare, order medications, plan transport, and set up the puppies’ space. They will be safely isolated in the contagious disease ward for a few weeks depending on their symptoms and health status, the shelter said.

The KCHA said it wanted to share the puppies’ story because they have overcome so much. Shelter staff said they are excited to begin the work to bring the pups back to good health.

“We are incredibly glad to save these puppies and give them a chance at life, a loving home, and a happily ever after.” The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

The KCHA is accepting donations for the parvo puppies. Shelter officials are asking for Purina Puppy Chow, wet puppy food, puppy pads, rescue disinfectant, and used blankets, towels and sheets. Donations can be dropped off in person at the shelter, located at 1248 Greenbrier St. in Charleston.

The shelter also has an Amazon and a Chewy wishlist.

To view the KCHA’s adoptable animals, click here.