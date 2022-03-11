Proposed pay raises for West Virginia state workers are heading to the governor.

The state Senate completed action on a pay raise bill Thursday.

The Senate concurred with changes made earlier this week in the House of Delegates.

The House had tacked on an additional $7,450 for state police while leaving original 5% raises for them and most other state workers intact.

Under the increases, a newly hired state police cadet would receive a base annual pay of about $48,500 while undergoing academy training.

By comparison, current salaries for academy trainees are $47,800 in Virginia and $51,000 in Maryland.