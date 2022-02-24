BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Due to state redistricting, county precincts have been changed and it’s causing concerns with the administration with the election.

Roughly 14,000 voters in Brooke County will need new voter registration cards.

Officials say this is because every ten years they are required to redistrict as a result of the census.

The state redistricts their delegate lines and as a result the county’s have to make their precincts match up.

Commission President, A.J. Thomas said Brooke County was affected a lot more then most counties in the mountain state.

They had to change 14 of 22 precincts and all of them had changes due to polling place locations in order to be ADA compliant.

But because of the way the new state system is set up, they are not able to get people their new cards.

“This is gonna take time the software is not working and we are concerned and again we’ve taken those concerns downstate and we hope that we’re being heard and that our issue is being understood down there.” A.J. Thomas – Brooke County Commission President

He said the secretary of states office is aware of the issue, they are working on it’s and they have a contingency plan that was not shared with the commissioners.

For a look at the new precinct maps head on over to Brookecounty.org.