CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a controversial bill aimed at protecting religious rights in the Mountain State.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved the “Religious Freedom Restoration Act with a vote of 30-3. There were no changes from the version passed by the House, so the bill now moves to the governor’s office.

The bill, HB 3042, passed the West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday with a vote of 82-12.

Supporters say the bill will provide a standard in court for people who claim government actions have infringed on their religious beliefs. However, critics, including many people in the LGBTQIA+ community, say the law could be used to discriminate against them.