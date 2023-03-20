CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The man whose remains were found in a wooded area near Cheat Lake late last month has been identified, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

The remains were identified as Bryn Hargreaves, a professional rugby player who went missing in January 2022; he was 36 at the time that he was reported missing. Hargreaves was a professional rugby player for the Bradford Bulls until the team entered resolution in 2012. 12 News interviewed his mother last year about the search for his son.

Bryn Hargreaves (Courtesy: Maria Andrews)

Hargreaves’ last known location was his unit at the Whisper Creek Apartment Complex, off of South Pierpont Road in Monongalia County. His remains were found in between South Pierpont Road and The Hannalei Development near Cheat Lake.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that it is waiting for a completed autopsy to be completed by the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be completed before Hargreaves’ cause and manner of death are determined.

The MCSO promised another press release with an update when the cause and manner of death have been determined.