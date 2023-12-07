December 7, 1941, is a date that President Franklin D. Roosevelt said will live in infamy. The day that the Japanese attacked a U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii.

The attack on the naval base destroyed nearly 20 naval vessels, including eight battleships and more than 300 planes. Nearly 2,500 U.S. sailors, soldiers, and civilians died in the attack, with another 1,000 wounded.

According to WVCulture.com, at least 27 West Virginians are known to have died as a result of the attack. The hardest hit warship, the USS Arizona, was struck and killed more than 1,177 sailors, of whom five were from the Mountain State:

Earnest Hersea Angle, 19, of Quinwood, Greenbrier County, fireman 2nd class

Tilmon David Browning, 16, of Omar, Logan County, seaman 1st class

Robert Paul Laderach, 24, of Beverly, Randolph County, fire control man 2nd class

Robert Warren Robinson, 19, of Sistersville, Tyler County, patternmaker 2nd class

Randall James Thomas, 20, of Cowen, Webster County, seaman 1st class

The USS Arizona burning furiously in Pearl Harbour (Pearl Harbor) after the Japanese attack. To the left of her are USS Tennessee and the sunken USS West Virginia. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Robert Warren Robinson was a U.S. Navy Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class. He enlisted in the Navy in 1940 when he was 18 years old and transferred from the USS Wharton to the USS Arizona only six months before his death.

According to historical archives, his mother, Mrs. Virginia Grace Robinson, first received a telegram from Rear Admiral Randall Jacobs, Chief of the Bureau of Navigation, informing her that her son was missing. The historical archive states the telegram concludes with, “The Department appreciates your great anxiety and will furnish you further information promptly when received. To prevent possible aid to our enemies, please do not divulge the name of his ship or station.”

The USS Arizona is still memorialized today, with the memorial being built on top of, but not touching, the sunken battleship.

USS Arizona Memorial

History records show seconds after the attack began, torpedos struck the USS Oklahoma, sinking it within 12 minutes of being hit. The attack killed 429 sailors, including eight men from West Virginia, two of whom were brothers.

Joseph William Carroll, age unknown, of Fairmont, Marion County, fireman 2nd class

Charles Ray Casto, 21, of Chester, Hancock County, fireman 1st class

Richard Eugene Casto, 19, of Chester, Hancock County, fireman 2nd class

Stanislaw Frank Drwall, 25, of Douglas, Tucker County, patternmaker 1st class

Donald Robert McCloud, 21, of Monaville, Logan County, fire control man 2nd class

Carl Nichols, age unknown, of Glen Alum, Mingo County, seaman apprentice 2nd class

Eugene Mitchell Skaggs, 32, of Fayette County, signalman 1st class

Bernard Ramon Wimmer, 27, of Princeton, Mercer County, fireman 1st class

Richard Eugene Casto and Charles Ray Casto grew up in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio and were involved in their parent’s pottery business before enlisting in the Navy. Neither of the brother’s remains were ever identified, and they are among the 390 unknowns from the USS Oklahomo buried in mass graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This salvage crew is on the deck of the USS Oklahoma, sunk on the night of the attack. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Our namesake, the USS West Virginia, was among the first battleships to sink. According to the History outlet, at least three West Virginians were killed aboard the fateful ship:

William Garnett Christian, 25, native of Gary, McDowell County, residing in Harriman, Tennessee, baker 1st class

Clarence McComas, 18, of Caney Branch, Logan County, seaman 1st class

Clyde Richard Wilson, 23, of Clarksburg, Harrison County, seaman 1st class

Despite being severely damaged by torpedoes and sinking in shallow water, the ship was later refloated and extensively rebuilt from 1943 to 1944, returning to service for the Phillippines Campaign. It was one of the few American battleships to use her radar to acquire a target in darkness, allowing her to engage a Japanese squadron in what was the final action between battleships in naval history.

A small boat rescues sailors from the USS ‘West Virginia’ after she had suffered a hit in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The USS Tennessee (BB-43) is on board the sunken battleship. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

The USS West Virginia was decommissioned in 1947 and assigned to the Pacific Reserve Fleet until 1959 when it was sold to ship breakers and dismantled.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Thursday, December 7, 2023)