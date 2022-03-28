A report from WVVA says that inmates at the Southern Regional Jail are going days without water and that some of them had to drink water from a toilet

WVVA, spoke to a girlfriend of an inmate at the jail who said he had to drink the water from the toilet because he wasn’t getting any water from any staff members. A spokesperson denied that claim to WVVA.

The news outlet reported that they spoke to a guard currently at the jail and claimed that inmates are going days without water specifically in the quarantine section.

The guard claims that his coworkers have to take inmates out of the quarantine area for one hour every 72 hours because part of the jail doesn’t have access to water and that staffing can’t get to every inmate.

7News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for a statement.