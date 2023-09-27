A Republican candidate from Texas has filed a lawsuit to keep Donald Trump off the presidential ballot in West Virginia.

In fact, John Anthony Castro has filed a lawsuit in multiple states to keep the former president off the ballot. Those states are: Florida; Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, North Carolina, West Virginia, Montana, Kansas, and Idaho

Castro claims in the lawsuit that Trump can’t hold political office in the United States because of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

The 14th Amendment states that anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” can’t run for office.

State Senator Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, issued the following statement in response to the federal lawsuit.

“The entire basis for Mr. Castro’s lawsuit to keep President Trump off of the ballot in West Virginia is that he clearly does not understand what a “direct military order” is – which isn’t surprising given that he was previously caught lying about being a West Point graduate. In addition to the suit in our state, Castro is targeting seven other states that all overwhelmingly supported President Trump in the 2020 election. That is all you need to know in order to see this is just another political stunt by opponents of the former president.”

The West Virginia Republican Party is joining the suit with the American Center for Law and Justice which will be represented by Jay Sekulow.

“Castro is nothing but a fraud who believes that a West Virginia judge wouldn’t be smart enough to see through his attention-seeking scam. I applaud Chairwoman Elgine McCardle and the WVGOP for taking action to defend the rights of West Virginia voters. I’m running for Attorney General to stop people like Mr. Castro from being able to obstruct the rights of the citizens of West Virginia.”

The Flordia lawsuit has already been dismissed by a judge, according to multiple news outlets.