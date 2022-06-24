U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today released the below statement following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, and the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

“By overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court has returned this issue to the states to make their own determination. I support this decision, and I would expect West Virginia to support this decision as well. This ruling does not create a federal ban on abortion, as has been suggested by some of my colleagues. Many feel strongly on this issue, but I condemn violent rhetoric and threats towards the Supreme Court Justices. I will continue to oppose extreme legislation at the federal level, and will follow debates in state legislatures, including in West Virginia, on this issue.”