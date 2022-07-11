Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Family Services-Upper Ohio Valley are partnering to present the Retire Your Flag drive.

Many individuals and businesses have American flags that have become faded, worn, or tattered through repeated use and are no longer suitable for display.

Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Crematory offer a way to retire this symbol of our freedom with dignity and honor.

Flags that are dropped off at Altmeyer Funeral Homes or Family Services-Ohio Valley will either be held and disposed of during the Moundsville Post 437 VFW’s annual Flag Day services or placed with a local veteran at the time of cremation.

Altmeyer has been providing this service to the community for many years and they are glad to partner with Family Services-Upper Ohio Valley to give the community another drop-off point.

“Knowing that these flags are being placed with Veterans during this scared time and being discarded in a respectful way is very special. We are glad to be able to help facilitate this in our own small way,” said Paula L. Calvert, CEO of Family Service-Upper Ohio Valley.

Flags may be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 1400 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV; Altmeyer Funeral Home 118 Grant Avenue, Moundsville, WV, or Family Services-Upper Ohio Valley, 2200 Main St, 1st floor, Wheeling, WV.