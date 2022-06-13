The retired Intelligencer sports editor, Nick Bedway, died at 81 years old this past Saturday at Wheeling Hospital, and the impact that Mr. Bedway left on the Ohio Valley, even in retirement, is clear.

The self-made sportswriter worked his way up during his 45 years in the business and made a name for himself here in the Ohio Valley in more ways than just his work.

Doug Huff, retired sports editor of The Intelligencer, formed a friendship with Nick in and out of the newsroom.

He said that Nick’s personality bled into his work and that anyone he spoke to felt close to him.

Well, I’m sure you’re not going to find anyone that’s going to say anything negative about Nick I don’t think. He was one of those guys that was a loyal guy and when you mentioned his name in sports circles, you thought of Wheeling and the Ohio Valley. Doug Huff, Retired Sports Editor for The Intelligencer

Nick’s versatility is what got him so far in his career, along with his personable and friendly character.

In every aspect of life, Huff said that Nick was known as loyal and that is how he will be remembered here in Wheeling.

Nick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy, and children Rachel, Becky, and Trey. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle. He was also the grandfather of five and a great-grandfather of one.

Nick Bedway’s dedication and loyalty to athletics in Wheeling and the Ohio Valley are unmatched, and his writings and kindness will be remembered by many.