MARLINTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — With four distinct seasons, tourists can visit many of West Virginia’s outdoor attractions more than once and have completely different experiences, depending on the time of year.

But if you plan to visit some of the state’s mountain destinations during the winter, you might want to think twice.

Some parts of West Virginia hit their peak during the winter. However, Monongahela National Forest roads are not plowed or treated for winter weather, and some are closed for several months during the year. The forest warns that anyone wanting to visit places like Spruce Knob, Dolly Sods or the Highland Scenic Highway should always make sure that the access roads are open and check the weather before they go.

Forest Roads 19 and 75, which lead to the main parking area for the Dolly Sods Wilderness, are closed from January until April every year for safety reasons. Last year, they underwent early emergency closure after a large snow in mid-December.

Although the roads to the Bickle Knob, Olson and Spruce Knob observation towers, and the Highland Scenic Highway don’t close for the season, the Mon Forest does close them when they are snow covered.

According to the Mon Forest, even if the weather is clear at lower elevations, road conditions in the mountains can be “treacherous.” Keep this in mind if you plan to get a Mon Forest Christmas tree permit as well.

And the Mon Forest isn’t the only place that closes for safety reasons in the snow. Some access roads in West Virginia State Forests also close during the winter, including the road to the main overlook at Coopers Rock State Forest in Monongalia County.

If you’re looking for a winter outdoor activity in the West Virginia mountains that is a little less hazardous, check out one of the state’s ski resorts like Snowshoe Mountain or Canaan Valley. Another great winter destination is Blackwater Falls State Park, which has a seasonal sled run which is only open from December to March, and even if you’ve seen the Blackwater Falls in another season, it is completely different when it’s frozen.