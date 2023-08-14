CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The hit MTV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is coming to the Mountain State’s Capital City this fall.

Finalists from the show will be bringing the live show tour, “Night of the Living Drag” to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 8 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2023. Queens scheduled to be in the performance include Angeria, Denali, Icesis Couture, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, Plastique, Rosé, and Tayce with Yvie Oddly hosting the event, according to organizers of the tour Voss Events.

According to officials with the Center, general public tickets for the show will go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, with presale tickets available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. Officials say a Meet and Greet ticket package will also be available for fans to get a meet and greet with the queens prior to the show.