School Fun Fair Puts Students On The Same Page

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — More than 1,500 Marshall County students will be better prepared for the upcoming school year thanks to one woman and a dealership.

Marshall County Back-To-School Fun Fair Founder Susie Baker and A&B Auto are teaming up to provide Marshall County students, grades preschool through 12, with plenty of school supplies and other amenities for the start of next school year.

A&B Auto presented Baker with a $15,000 dollar check to cover the costs of school supplies, clothing and food for the kids.

More than 50 different area agencies are also providing health and hygiene items, like body wash and shampoo, plus dental and health screenings, free eye exams and free haircuts.

Baker says she started this program 21 years ago because she knows first hand what its like to go without.

“Basically I did it because growing up very poor, I was that kid who wasn’t prepared for the first day of school and I know how that felt,” says Baker, “So, I wanted everyone to start school on the same page no matter what your income guidelines. Everyone should start with dignity on the same page.”

A&B Auto Owner Michael Ferns says, “You get approached by so many people as a business owner to give and as a business owner you want to make sure it is actually utilized and knowing its being spent appropriately. She does a great job. She is a little saint in this area.”

Students will attend the fun fair on Wednesday, July 28th at the former West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville.

Each student, who attends the event, must be accompanied by at least one parent or guardian.