As the price of gas in the Mountain State hovers around five dollars a gallon, Governor Jim Justice has said no to a gas tax holiday.

Blaming the Biden administration for the high money for infrastructure would be hard to replace.

U-S Senator Shelley Moore Capito agrees, “I don’t think erasing the gas tax is the best way to solve a very difficult problem. And I don’t it can be done, and it’s really not being talked about on the federal level. I think there are a couple of bills but they aren’t going anywhere.”

West Virginia’s gas tax is about 36 cents a gallon, with the federal government tacking on another 18 cents.