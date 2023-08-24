Sheetz announced in a press release that they will be allowing the price of gas for the remaining month of August to be $2.99.

Unleaded 88 fuel will be $2.99 a gallon at Sheetz locations that offer these fuel options.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly, according to Sheetz.

Sheetz says the promotion is in effect and lasts for the remainder of August (11:59 pm EST on August 31, 2023). Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this fuel grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.