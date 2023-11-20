Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will celebrate Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon at all Sheetz locations that carry this fuel grade in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. This limited time promotion begins today and will last until Monday, November 27.

(Courtesy: Sheetz)

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.