Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will continue helping customers at the pump by reducing the price of E85 to $1.85 a gallon. This is a limited time offer that is available starting today, April 17, and will run through midnight on April 30, 2023.

E85, or Flex Fuel, is offered at more than 375 Sheetz stores locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. This reduction will be available at all Sheetz locations that sell E85.

E85 is approved for use only in “flexible fuel vehicles” designed to run on gasoline or gasoline-ethanol blends of up to 85% ethanol (E85). Customers can utilize the following tool to see if their vehicle is approved for Flex Fuel or can check their owner’s manual to see if their car is able to run with E85.

This grade contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is a cleaner burning fuel than other fuel grades. Because of its high octane and clean burning, the summer blend of E85 is a popular low-cost alternative to racing fuel for many sports vehicles with compatible engines.



It is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles” or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles.



Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells these fuels quickly through the Sheetz app or website.