BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Six former correctional officers were federally charged in the death of an inmate from Southern Regional Jail, in West Virginia

According to U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury in Charleston, West Virginia handed down an indictment against five correctional officers and their lieutenant. They were facing charges for their role in the death of Quantez Burks, who was being held in SRJ.

Mark Holdren, 39; Cory Snyder, 29; Johnathan Walters, 35; Jacob Boothe, 25; and Ashley Toney, 23 were the five correctional officers charged. The five officers and their lieutenant, Chad Lester, 33, were also charged for covering up their use of unlawful force against Burks.

The indictment stated that on March 1, 2022, the officers used excessive unlawful force against Quantez Burks in retaliation to Burks’ earlier attempt to leave his cell. Court documents also stated that officers Holdren, Snyder and Walters hit Burks while he was restrained in handcuffs. According to court documents, Boothe and Toney did not step in during the deadly assault.

Additional court documents stated that all six officers conspired with one another to hide their use of unlawful force against Burks. They did this by reportedly removing material information and providing investigators with false or misleading information.

Each officer was also charged with engaging in misleading conduct toward another person to hinder, delay or prevent the communication of information of the possible commission of a federal crime.

The federal indictment also alleged that officers Walters, Holdren, and Boothe provided incident reports containing false and misleading information, as well as omitting the fact that officers had assaulted Burks. Lester, Holdren, Snyder, Toney and Boothe were also charged with making false statements to the FBI about the circumstances of Burks’ death.

Maximum sentences include life in prison for each of the civil rights offenses, five years in prison for each of the false statement offenses, and twenty years in prison for each of the remaining offenses.

The case was investigated by the Pittsburgh Field Office of the FBI.