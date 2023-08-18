A small business in West Virginia is trying to be optimistic after they found out they needed to pay $5,700 to replace a vandalized unit.

Loving WV, a clothing brand company, is in the process of renovating an old historic building that they will soon call home, with every dollar they have profited within the last year going directly to their storefront.

During the renovation, the group had a new AC unit installed, and three months after the installation someone allegedly cut $3 worth of copper from the AC unit and made the unit unusable and ruined.

Loving WV said they contacted insurance but insurance said they would not cover vandalism because Loving WV isn’t actively occupying the building which means the company has to pay another $5,700 to replace the vandalized unit.

During the vandalism, the vandals left a piece of artwork behind. That design was a 304 graffiti design. The owners of Loving WV decided to take that 304 graffiti design and use it to help pay to replace their AC unit.

“This vandalism is not going to ruin us, we will be fine, but that doesn’t fix the fact that we have been wronged,” Loving WV said.

Loving WV decided to create a 304 graffiti design shirt, the same design the vandals used on the building to help pay for the AC unit.

The company says if they raise enough to pay for the new unit they will donate every additional dollar to a local charity.

If you would like to purchase the shirt or a sticker from Loving WV, click here or you can follow them on Facebook.