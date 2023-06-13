BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County employees are not happy with the news about their current health insurance so on Tuesday at their regular meeting they brought their questions to Commissioners.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In May, Commission received notice that their insurance plan would increase by almost $700,000 if they kept their current plan.

By finding another way to keep the costs as low as possible, county employees’ deductibles will be rising.

They went from a $1,000 and $2,000 deductible based on a single or family to a $2,000 and $4,000 deductible.

The county will continue to pay also $750 of the deductible on the front end for the single plan and $1,500 on the double or family plan, but the back end will increase.

Commissioners say the substantial increase is due to one or more employees, which is costing the insurance a lot more than in years past.

Some county employees are frustrated with rising costs.

“As an employee, what it’s going to boil down to at least from my standpoint, is that it’s going to come down to a choice of whether or not to go to the doctor, if you can afford to go to the doctor.” Heather Watkins – Brooke County Employee/ Book Keeping and Payroll

“The county had the luxury of providing one of the best insurance plans for our employees anywhere for a very long time. We’re still covering 100% of their premiums. That’s not changing.” A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Commissioners say they will still keep the $ 2-an-hour raise increase that was already built into the budget and hope it will help with the increasing costs.

They do have to take a vote on this new health plan before it goes into effect on July 1st.