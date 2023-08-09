One person in West Virginia won $1 million on Mega Millions lottery Tuesday night.

The winning numbers drawn were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the yellow ball: 14.

The name of the person and where the ticket was sold in West Virginia was not given at this time.

A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot was an estimated $783.3 million.

Across the country, 166 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Twenty-eight of those tickets are worth $20,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 138 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.