Mike Stuart, State Senator (R- 7th District) and candidate for West Virginia Attorney General, called for the West Virginia Legislature to restore capital punishment in limited circumstances in West Virginia.

“If you ambush members of law enforcement, the death penalty should be on the table,” said State Senator and candidate for Attorney General Mike Stuart. “It is absolutely time for the Legislature and the people of West Virginia to engage in a serious discussion in consideration of the need for justice- real justice- to be rendered in extraordinary cases like those involving Officer Cassie Johnson and, most recently, West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard.”

Capital punishment was legal in West Virginia until it was abolished in 1965.

Stuart continued, “This is not about vengeance. This is about justice. Sgt. Maynard was a beloved father, brother, husband, son, and friend. Officer Johnson was a beloved daughter, sister, friend and a lover of animals. They were both heroes who dedicated their lives selflessly in service to each of us. They will never enjoy the amazing moments many of us take for granted because of the despicable callous intentional acts of violent predators. There is a proper role for ‘punishment that fits the crime.’ It is time to restore the death penalty in West Virginia.”

In the 2023 Legislative Session, through the passage of the Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, the penalty for killing an on-duty law enforcement officer in West Virginia was strengthened to include life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

“Although the Legislature strengthened the penalty for killing an on-duty member of law enforcement, it did not go far enough,” said Stuart. “The time is right for this discussion and debate. The people of West Virginia support re-instituting the death penalty. We need to make it clear that extraordinary deadly cases like those of Officer Johnson and Sgt. Maynard will not be tolerated in West Virginia.”

“As the next Attorney General of West Virginia and as a former United States Attorney, I am deeply committed to “Backing the Blue” and defending the brave men and women of law enforcement and our first responders,” said Stuart. “I believe in second chances and redemption but some crimes- like killing a law enforcement officer in the line of duty- are irredeemable. The pain and damage caused by some crimes deserve more than a punishment of a life behind bars, three squares a day, and a long, although restricted, life.”